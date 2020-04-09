Next Week At A Glance – 14-17 Apr 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:51 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Assuming the news does not take a serious turn for the worse over Easter, we head into next week with markets feeling a little more optimistic due to apparent virus curve-flattening here and abroad. We may yet see a pre-Easter safety sell-off this afternoon nonetheless.

But as the curve flattens, if that’s the case, economic data releases are beginning to tell more of a tale.

Next week we’ll see the NAB business confidence survey for March and the Westpac consumer confidence survey for April. And we’ll see the March job numbers, which will still not yet paint a true picture.

US retail sales and industrial production numbers for March will begin to show signs while Chinese trade data, retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers for March will be worth staying home for, as will March quarter GDP.

Let the games begin.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms