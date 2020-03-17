When Will It Be Time To Buy Stocks?

FYI | 10:59 AM

By Peter Switzer, Switzer Report

In preparing for today’s Switzer Report, I immersed myself in the data and issues that will turn this huge market sell off into a huge rebound. I also wanted insights that could make my assessment of when this market might turn more believable.

Right now, we’re in the eye of the storm and the media and social media platforms are going to make matters worse, which will add to volatility. This is the time for cool heads. The last thing I want anyone to do is to cash out and run to safety after the market is down 27%.

The market could fall more, sure, but you only have to sell your quality assets if you really need to, so before you make that decision, please consider what is influencing me.

Let me put my argument for not panicking and selling everything, in bullet points or bite-size nuggets. Here goes:

REPORTED GLOBAL INFECTIONS

As of 14 March, more than 148,000 people have been infected in more than 80 countries.

DEATHS

There have been over 5,500 deaths globally. Just over 3,000 of those deaths have occurred in mainland China. More than 71,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

DEATH RATE OF THE FLU

Seasonal flu typically has a mortality rate below 1% and is thought to cause about 400,000 each year globally.

SARS had a death rate of more than 10%.

THE VULNERABLE

11% of Australians, some 2.8 million, are aged 70 or more.

THE VACCINE

There is no vaccine for the new coronavirus, which means it is more difficult for vulnerable members of the population – elderly people or those with existing respiratory or immune problems – to protect themselves.

DOCTORS’ VIEW

About 80% of people recover from the disease without any special treatment. “If [you] have COVID-19, don’t be overwhelmed by it. By far and away, people are recovering well,” Prof/Dr William Rawlinson Prince of Wales said to the ABC.

“Most people with minor symptoms will be told to quarantine themselves at home, keep up fluids and take paracetamol to control their temperature. Australian patients have generally recovered in about four weeks,” Dr Rawlinson said.

HOW WORRIED SHOULD WE BE?

In the UK, confirmed cases were 1,140 by last weekend but that was out of 37,746 tests, which is a strike rate of COVID-19 of 3%! And given 80% are expected to recover, we are really being very cautious.

HARVARD EDUCATION VIEW

According to CDC (The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA), there have already been up to 26 million cases of the flu this season, leading to hundreds of thousands of hospital admissions and up to 25,000 deaths. And this flu season has not been particularly severe.

THE ECONOMIC CONCLUSIONS

“Overall, we see a weighted average hit of 1.5% to 2020 global GDP and 0.2% to long-run global GDP. We forecast a muted long-term impact because damage to productive capacity will be small, plus economic confidence should quickly return once the virus subsides.” (Morningstar)

“Overall, we think the costs of coronavirus will mirror those of a milder pandemic. As we assume a lower death rate that primarily focuses on patients over the age of 65, we think there could be a significant short-term hit (1.5% of 2020 GDP) but minimal hits beyond, as the economy should be in position to rebound quickly.”