Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 09, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Mar 09 2020

ABA AUSWIDE BANK LTD

Banks - Overnight Price: $5.59

Bell Potter rates ((ABA)) as Buy (1) -

Auswide Bank's FY20 first-half result fell just shy of Bell Potter's estimates, but the broker describes it as a good clean result that keeps the regional lender's three-year strategy on track.

Net interest margin and non-interest expenses grew, volume outpaced system growth, costs were controlled and credit quality was stable, analyse the analysts. CET1 capital was greater than both regulatory and internal targets. Management guides upwards for the second half.

The broker expects continued strength in net interest margins will yield a strong FY20 result, while a strong cost-to-income ratio and return on net trade assets bodes well for FY22. Target price rises to $6.90 from $6.70. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on February 19, 2020.

Target price is $6.90 Current Price is $5.59 Difference: $1.31

If ABA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 46.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.15.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 38.00 cents and EPS of 49.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.41.

AVH AVITA MEDICAL LTD

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.56

Bell Potter rates ((AVH)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Avita Medical's FY20 first-half earnings decline outpaced Bell Potter's forecast and Bell Potter expects continued growth in revenue and expenses should stabilise given the company has its full sales force in place.

The company is expected to accelerate its market entry, yielding greater research and development expenses, but the broker forecasts that this will be offset by higher revenue and sales.

Avita is pressing ahead with trauma wounds studies - a market twice the size of burns. The broker suggeste the company is cashed up and well positioned to take advantage of opportunities.

Target price is steady at 88c. The broker downgrades to Hold from Buy to account for a sharp rally in the share price.

This report was published on February 19, 2020.

Target price is $0.83 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $0.27

If AVH meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 46.67.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 93.33.

Wilsons rates ((AVH)) as Market Weight (3) -

Wilsons found Avita Medical's FY20 first-half result was mixed, with volume growth being mitigated by price concessions.

Operating expenditure proved the big drag and sharply outpaced the broker. Wilsons believes the sales and marketing spend is necessary to support expansion and remains a believer, but seeks greater visibility and rationale around each program.

The broker notes the company's unique offering in Burns provides a chance for the company to substantially build market share at the expense of competitors. Meanwhile, Avita has announced that it is developing a next-generation device for outpatient burns and plans a launch in the second quarter of 2021.

Overall, the broker expects continued increases in operating expenditure to fund a faster sales ramp-up and the necessary research and development to progress the pipeline.

Price target is 80c. Market weight rating retained.

This report was published on February 20, 2020.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $0.24

If AVH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.00.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 28.00.

CDA CODAN LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $6.77

Moelis rates ((CDA)) as Hold (3) -

Strong sales in Metal Detection and Radio Communications underpinned Codan's H1 result which came in slightly above management's guidance and triggered higher forecasts at Moelis.

The analysts explain a strong start to the new year from Metal Detection is feeding into higher expectations. H2 is expected to slightly outperform H1 with Metal Detection to benefit from seasonal and gold price tailwinds, in addition to incremental sales from the new Vanquish detector.

As far as FY21 is concerned, Moelis sees earnings growth driven by new detector releases, plus new ‘Cascade’ Radio sales, plus early commercialisation of Minetec. Moelis believes Codan shares deserve to trade on a higher multiple. Hold. Price target $8.53, up from $7.44.

This report was published on February 21, 2020.

Target price is $8.53 Current Price is $6.77 Difference: $1.76

If CDA meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 17.70 cents and EPS of 34.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.45.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 19.50 cents and EPS of 37.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.86.

