AMA Group: Rising Costs, High Debt Raise Alarm

Small Caps | 11:25 AM

Some brokers have become less comfortable with the high debt on AMA Group's balance sheet. Others see an attractive valuation, and consolidation opportunity.



-Investors scared off by AMA Group's large 1H loss, no interim dividend

-Some broker say FY20 earnings guidance looks optimistic

-High debt raises chance of debt covenant breach



By Nicki Bourlioufas



Investors sold down smash repair company AMA Group's ((AMA)) shares in February following the release of weak half-year results which included reporting a statutory loss of -$12.3m. While management restated its FY20 earnings guidance, some brokers are doubtful its forecasts will be achieved.



AMA Group, the market leader in vehicle panel repairs and automotive parts and accessories in Australia, reported its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped -22% on the previous first half despite contributions from acquisitions driving 34% revenue growth.



Reduced repair volumes due to prolonged dry weather and lower insurance claims frequency dragged on the financial results. The company owns and operates several businesses and brands and is the largest accident repair group in Australia. Stagnant pricing of repairs and rising costs, as well as acquisition costs, weighed on earnings.



A decrease in new car sales also weighed on its earnings. Adding to the losses was the impact from the adoption of new accounting standard AASB 16 Leases.



Despite the headwinds, AMA restated its FY20 guidance for underlying EBITDA of $73m to $77m, but brokers respond this looks "optimistic". A sharp fall in AMA's price confirms the market's scepticism. “Given the stock closed the day at $0.59/share (down -24%) investors appear dubious of guidance,” said Canaccord Genuity in a research note. Canaccord has reduced its target price to $1.30 from $1.40.



According to Wilsons, the company's FY20 guidance looks “very optimistic” and a favourable outcome on pricing discussions with key insurers to mitigate cost inflation in the second half is critical to the earnings outlook. The broker has a $0.64 target price on AMA.