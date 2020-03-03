Two Ways To Play This Current Market Threat

FYI | Mar 03 2020

By Peter Switzer, Switzer Report

Two ways to play this current market threat

There are two ways you play this Coronavirus threat to your wealth either you cash out now and sit on the sidelines, possibly copping the capital gains implications (if you have any), or you sit this out and let the market recover from the over-the-top reactions of stock markets.

I keep using this chart to show you what history has taught me:

After every disaster the market has rebounded, with some stronger than others but the magnitude of the sell-off, ultimately, will determine the magnitude of the rebound.

What's interesting is that in none of these medical emergency cases (in the chart above) has the tragedy resulted in a bear market. And sometimes the fall looks so small because the rebound that follows is so big.

In case you missed it, SARS took 6% off the stock market, and then the S&P 500 posted a gain of more than 20% in the three months after the World Health Organization said it was investigating the SARS outbreak in March 2003. But history shows that other things can affect the overall market reaction.

"We believe SARS was largely overshadowed by the U.S. invasion of Iraq on Mar.19, the fall of Baghdad on Apr.10 and end of major operations on May.1," said Cowen equity research analyst Kevin Kopelman. "When the SARS outbreak began, the economy was also in early stages of an expansion phase and the S&P traded at 15 times price to earnings."

On the other hand, Ebola hit stocks by 13% overall over different lengths of time but, once again, there was a solid rebound once medical authorities played down the global threat.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
SPONSORED: Creso Pharma Brings Cannabis Products To Scandinavia

Mar 03 2020 - FYI
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-03-2020

Mar 03 2020 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Keeping A Lid On It

Mar 03 2020 - Weekly Reports
4
ASX200: Dead Cat

Mar 03 2020 - Technicals
5
SPONSORED: MMJ Group’s Growing Portfolio Of Cannabis Assets

Mar 03 2020 - FYI

Most Popular

1
The Copper Market Is A Coiled Spring

Feb 25 2020 - Commodities
2
EV Predictions Show Strained Metal Supply

Feb 07 2020 - Commodities
3
ASX200: Dead Cat

Mar 03 2020 - Technicals
4
ESG Focus: Manufacturing Revolution, Devolution and Evolution

Feb 12 2020 - ESG Focus
5
Uranium Week: The Nuclear Conundrum

Feb 11 2020 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Paddling Fast To Go Nowhere

Feb 04 2020 - Weekly Reports