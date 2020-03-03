FYI | Mar 03 2020

By Peter Switzer, Switzer Report

Two ways to play this current market threat

There are two ways you play this Coronavirus threat to your wealth either you cash out now and sit on the sidelines, possibly copping the capital gains implications (if you have any), or you sit this out and let the market recover from the over-the-top reactions of stock markets.

I keep using this chart to show you what history has taught me:

After every disaster the market has rebounded, with some stronger than others but the magnitude of the sell-off, ultimately, will determine the magnitude of the rebound.

What's interesting is that in none of these medical emergency cases (in the chart above) has the tragedy resulted in a bear market. And sometimes the fall looks so small because the rebound that follows is so big.

In case you missed it, SARS took 6% off the stock market, and then the S&P 500 posted a gain of more than 20% in the three months after the World Health Organization said it was investigating the SARS outbreak in March 2003. But history shows that other things can affect the overall market reaction.

"We believe SARS was largely overshadowed by the U.S. invasion of Iraq on Mar.19, the fall of Baghdad on Apr.10 and end of major operations on May.1," said Cowen equity research analyst Kevin Kopelman. "When the SARS outbreak began, the economy was also in early stages of an expansion phase and the S&P traded at 15 times price to earnings."

On the other hand, Ebola hit stocks by 13% overall over different lengths of time but, once again, there was a solid rebound once medical authorities played down the global threat.