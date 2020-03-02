RESEARCH: Interview Credit Intelligence CEO Jimmie Wong  

By Pitt Street Research?

We recently spoke with Jimmie Wong, CEO and MD of Credit Intelligence ((CI1)), about how the current state of Hong Kong’s economy works in Credit Intelligence’s favour, and the various drivers of the company’s strong growth in 2019 and 2020.

Watch the whole interview through the following link: https://vimeo.com/394313053

