Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 02, 2020

ABP ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.72

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABP)) as Hold (3) -

Abacus Property Group's FY20 first-half result outpaced Shaw and Partners' expectations and the company reaffirmed dividend guidance, thanks to strength in the property development division and the divestment of Lane Cove.

Self-storage recorded strong growth and both metrics and occupancy rates improved. The Office Portfolio was solid and the company forged ahead on its Residential Portfolio, cutting it by -25%.

Price target rises 4% to $4.07, the broker upgrading its self-storage valuation. Hold rating retained.

This report was published on February 19, 2020.

Target price is $4.07 Current Price is $3.72 Difference: $0.35

If ABP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.95, suggesting upside of 6.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 20.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.0, implying annual growth of -39.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.7.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 19.70 cents and EPS of 21.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.8, implying annual growth of 3.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $17.15

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((ARB)) as Buy (1) -

ARB Corp's FY20 first-half result pleased stockbroker Baillieu, the company reporting in line with its February trading update. Sales and aftermarket sales posted solid growth, export sales jumped 21.9% and Original Equipment Manufacture sales fell.

Cash flow from operations jumped 72% and net cash settled at $6.6m. Pressure surfaced on operating margins - down to 15.1% from 17.3%, due to adverse foreign exchange movements, but the broker expects this to stabilise later in the year in line with the currency.

For the short-term, however, the broker assumes no recovery in new vehicle sales over the next six months and currency headwinds to persist. EPS forecasts fall -4%, -3% and -7% across FY20, FY21 and FY22.

The broker is upbeat for the longer term, anticipating expansion of the store network and penetration into offshore markets. Buy rating retained. Target price rises to $21.20 from $19.60.

This report was published on February 18, 2020.

Target price is $21.20 Current Price is $17.15 Difference: $4.05

If ARB meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $18.70, suggesting upside of 9.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 68.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.1, implying annual growth of -8.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.9.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 42.00 cents and EPS of 77.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 73.9, implying annual growth of 11.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 44.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ARB)) as Overweight (1) -

ARB Corp's FY20 first-half result outpaced Wilsons' forecasts despite challenges from foreign exchange and negative operating leverage. Management guided to a similarly challenged result in the second half. EPS forecasts fall -4% to -6% to reflect higher employee costs and depreciation.

Wilsons forecasts a recovery in new vehicle sales in the first half of FY21, and otherwise, ARB's performance in most markets was strong, the broker understanding ARB's domestic order book to be at a record level.

Wilsons recommends an Overweight rating. Target price $21.50.

This report was published on February 19, 2020.

Target price is $21.50 Current Price is $17.15 Difference: $4.35

If ARB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $18.70, suggesting upside of 9.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 39.50 cents and EPS of 67.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.1, implying annual growth of -8.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.9.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 44.50 cents and EPS of 77.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 73.9, implying annual growth of 11.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 44.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BEN BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $9.19

Goldman Sachs rates ((BEN)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell (3) -

The regional bank is in a more sustainable position on the capital front due to a dividend cut and decision to raise capital announced recently, feels Goldman Sachs. The broker in particular likes the fact that banking has grown in terms of loan disbursement without compromising on the net interest income.

This upturn in revenues is further consolidated by an increase in investment spending, notes the broker.

The valuations are supportive and the stock is trading broadly in line with the broker’s expectations. The first half result was positive overall and the broker upgrades the stock to Neutral from Sell with the target price at $10.43.

The report was published on February 18, 2020.

Target price is $10.43 Current Price is $9.19 Difference: $1.24

If BEN meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.09, suggesting downside of -1.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 72.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.76. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 71.1, implying annual growth of -16.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.9.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 67.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 64.3, implying annual growth of -9.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 57.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CGF CHALLENGER LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $9.09

Shaw and Partners rates ((CGF)) as Sell (5) -

Challenger released first-half results and Shaw and Partners notes a decline in the company’s cash operating earnings margin to 3.53% from 3.67% during the half. The broker considers low returns on shareholders’ funds as well as low capital growth to be the reason behind the decline.

Shaw and Partners suggests the company’s spread of investment yield over the cost of funds is likely to decline. Added to this is a reduction of -$8m in investment income in the second half, further reducing the investment yield.

With domestic annuity sales down -24% along with an increase in maturities and repayments by 13% in the half, the broker anticipates a net annuity flow decline of -81% for the period. The broker retains a Sell rating on the stock with a target price of $6.00.

The report was published on February 12, 2020.

Target price is $6.00 Current Price is $9.09 Difference: minus $3.09 (current price is over target).

If CGF meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately minus 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $9.10, suggesting upside of 0.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 69.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 56.7, implying annual growth of 11.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.0.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 58.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 59.7, implying annual growth of 5.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources