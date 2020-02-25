Further To Go For Newcrest

Technicals | 10:44 AM

By Michael Gable

With share markets taking their biggest hit since August last year, it is obvious that we will get some lower levels from here. A big drawdown often brings out the "end of the world" commentary, but it is simply a reminder that share markets don't go up in a straight line. It is always two steps forward, one step back.

With indices hitting record highs only a few days ago, the Australian market is therefore still in positive territory for the year, even at the end of today's expected bloodbath. The unknown is whether we continue to get a big decline such as that seen at the end of 2018, or we get a more muted pullback like the one seen in August 2019. That was when the "smart" analysts were calling for a recession, everyone was fearful, but it merely led to the market going sideways. No-one knows where the herd will take us in the short to medium term, so times like this are when it doesn't hurt to raise a little more cash with anything that is very sensitive to market gyrations, and keep the more stable, longer-term companies. When we identify the inevitable low in the market, it is always nice to have some cash on hand.

One sector that has been lit up in the last few days is gold. This week we revisit Newcrest Mining ((NCM)).

On 31 December when NCM was trading at $30.06, we commented that it seemed to have bounced off a significant level near $28 and should higher. It went backwards at the end of January, and most recently it seemed to break support at $28. However, it very quickly recovered and was back above $30 in a very short period of time. This means that the break of support at $28 was a false break (circled). That can be a bullish sign and strongly indicates that a low should now be in place. For now, we expect NCM to rally up towards resistance near $34; at which point we would have to reassess.

