Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 17, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Feb 17 2020

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AQZ ASG CG1 CGL EHL ELD EXL FAR FDV GSS MFD NCK PBH PGC PGX RCL RMY SCP SSM STG TPW

AQZ ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $2.67

Wilsons rates ((AQZ)) as Market Weight (3) -

The first-half result for FY20 has been a mixed bag for the airline with a less-than-expected increase in profit before taxes of 11%, a 10% increase in operating profits, growth in charter and contract flight hours and a decrease in cash outflow, notes Wilsons.

The broker reports robust trading conditions in the foreseeable future and an increase in flight hours during the second half. The free cash flow is expected to improve along with an increase in flight hours in the long run.

Wilsons expects EPS to go down by -6-7%, mostly due to depreciation while operating profit figures are not expected to change much.

The broker considers the shares fairly valued, recommending a Hold rating with the target price at $2.68.

The report was published on February 7, 2020.

Target price is $2.68 Current Price is $2.67 Difference: $0.01

If AQZ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 17.00 cents and EPS of 19.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.48.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 18.20 cents and EPS of 21.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.48.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $1.65

Moelis rates ((ASG)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Weak market conditions led to Autosports Group missing out on some volume incentive targets in the December quarter, notes Moelis. The broker downgrades the company’s first-half estimates by circa -20%.

Moelis highlights new car sales were down with overall trading conditions difficult in 2019. In spite of downgrading the EPS estimates for the coming full years by -6-20% to reflect weak operating conditions, the broker expects the luxury operator to improve due to cyclical recovery.

The broker downgrades the stock to Hold with the target price set at $1.80.

The report was published on February 3, 2020.

Target price is $1.80 Current Price is $1.65 Difference: $0.15

If ASG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 9.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.67.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 7.70 cents and EPS of 12.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.89.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CG1 CARBONXT GROUP LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.45

Shaw and Partners rates ((CG1)) as Buy (1) -

Carbonxt recently released its second-quarter FY20 update, announcing the underlying cash flow achieving breakeven point. Cash receipts witnessed a decrease of -11% on a yearly basis to $3.9m due to lower sales to Carbonxt’s largest customer. Shaw and Partners notes company management expects sales to materially increase in the next quarter.

The company has reaffirmed guidance of $24m-$29m and the broker reckons management is excited about new opportunities and getting new contracts.

Given its track record and future prospects, Shaw and Partners considers the stock to be undervalued and retains its Buy rating. The target price is $0.70.

The report was first published on February 4, 2020.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.45 Difference: $0.25

If CG1 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 56% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.68.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.17.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CGL THE CITADEL GROUP LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $5.62

Bell Potter rates ((CGL)) as Buy (1) -

With the extension of two of the largest contracts of Citadel Group (Queensland Health and Department of Defence), Bell Potter notes an improvement in the outlook and a decrease in the risk in the short to medium term.

Bell Potter expects a strong recovery in FY20 but mostly during the second half of the year. The broker expects an affirmation of FY20 guidance – with revenue of about $130m and operating profits ranging between $28 - 29m.

Bell Potter maintains a Buy rating with the target price increased to $6 from $5.50.

The report was first published on February 4, 2020.

Target price is $6.00 Current Price is $5.62 Difference: $0.38

If CGL meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 12.80 cents and EPS of 23.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.81.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 16.80 cents and EPS of 33.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.99%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.63.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources