The Wrap: Housing, Consumers, Banks & Gold

Weekly Broker Wrap: housing/building materials; Reserve Bank outlook; consumers; banks; gold; and chemicals.

-More modest rebound in housing considered likely

-Unemployment trend above 5% a pivot for further monetary easing

-Pressures on Australian household finances continue

-Mortgage volume growth for major banks are likely to remain subdued

-Amid geopolitical uncertainty gold stocks move into focus



By Eva Brocklehurst

Housing/Building Materials

Since a trough in May 2019, house prices in Sydney and Melbourne have rebounded around 11%, which is the fastest rebound on record. Morgan Stanley expects a continuing recovery in house prices over 2020, although the rate of growth will be difficult to maintain.

The broker has noted a shift in mortgage serviceability and credit supply which suggests the recovery is broadening. Those components that have lagged the move up in house prices should improve in the first half, in particular existing housing turnover and building approvals.

Nevertheless, house price growth is expected to moderate in 2020 as credit remains constrained and the boost from rate cuts is largely factored in. As the housing construction cycle lags, Morgan Stanley expects activity will still decline throughout 2020 and affect jobs and economic activity.

Historically, rising house prices have boosted the real economy but UBS suspects this time around it may be different. Developer finance remains relatively tight and there is a lack of foreign capital. Moreover, there is a large stockpile of recent completions amid tighter lending standards.

While UBS does not expect a return to the prior boom, it is more incrementally positive on the housing construction outlook. Dwelling commencements are forecast to rise by 5000 per annum, to around 170,000 in 2020 and 190,000 in 2021. As a result the drag on growth from falling dwelling construction should moderate by the middle of the year.

The broker has become positive on building material names as a result and upgrades Adelaide Brighton ((ABC)), Boral ((BLD)) and CSR ((CSR)) to Buy. The broker believes Adelaide Brighton has the best direct leverage to local housing albeit with risks to long-term margins. Boral also require some caution because of company-specific issues. The broker likes CSR for its Sydney property outlook and ability to control margins.

Despite the positives from renewed housing activity, UBS suspects GDP is likely to be weaker in the near term, dragged down by the bushfires and coronavirus. The negative impact on the Commonwealth budget means the tax cuts expected in July are considered less likely. UBS expects the Reserve Bank to cut the cash rate by -25 basis points in April and again in August.

Reserve Bank Outlook

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe believes that better economic times are in the offing. Citi notes, in keeping the cash rate steady in February, the governor has retained a view that growth is likely to be slightly above trend in FY21. GDP forecasts for growth of 2.75% in 2020 and 3.0% in 2021 have been maintained.

The governor expects the 2020 GDP forecasts will be largely unaffected by the recent bushfires, drought and coronavirus. The RBA estimates the drought will subtract around -25 basis points from GDP growth in 2020.

Governor Lowe highlighted that if the unemployment rate is heading in the wrong direction then the balance of arguments will change. This suggests to Citi that unemployment trending above 5% is the pivot for further monetary easing. The governor's upbeat statement, subsequently, places at risk the broker's view of a -25 basis points cut to the cash rate in May.

Consumers

After a deep dive into consumer behaviour in the wake of tax cuts and lower Reserve Bank cash rates, Morgan Stanley repositions its views on equities and interest rates. The broker finds that not only is further stimulus required to sustain a rebound in activity, it must be coordinated, which makes the next several months critical.

The survey suggests the combined impact of three cuts to official rates and one tax cut has been uneven. Many of the pressures on household finances remain and there are other pressures on the Australian economy yet to play out, such as drought, bushfires and the coronavirus.

A meaningful rebound in major bank housing loan growth is considered unlikely and switching in the mortgage market will remain a source of margin pressure. Morgan Stanley moves to an Underweight position for the banking sector and upgrades ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) to Overweight and downgrades Westpac Bank ((WBC)) to Underweight.

Earnings forecasts for companies with housing exposure have been upgraded which neutralises a negative housing-exposed stance. Thus both Wesfarmers ((WES)) and Harvey Norman ((HVN)) are upgraded to Equal-weight. An Overweight call is reiterated for Flight Centre ((FLT)) and Qantas ((QAN)) which stand to benefit from travel growth despite the near-term risks from the fires and coronavirus.

A positive view is also held on real estate, given exposure to an improving housing cycle. The broker remains underweight on regional shopping centre owners because of a weaker outlook for specialty retail.