ASX200: Uptrend Intact For Now

By Michael Gable

With sentiment decidedly more fearful now, we thought it would be prudent to provide a chart this week on the S&P/ASX 200 Index. The Australian market hasn't broken any major support levels, and the uptrend is still in place. However, our chart this week will show you where the major support levels are. Having said that, any stocks linked to China may do some extra damage in the meantime. So, these are the ones of course that investors need to be mindful of when analysing portfolio risk and trying to limit any downside.

Longer term, our market still looks positive. For the short-term though, we are neutral on where it can go. It spent six months last year forming an ascending triangle. This sideways move was to consolidate the big rally that preceded it in early 2019. By spending such a long time consolidating, the breakout seen last month should therefore have much further to run. That is, our market should see further upside this year. The pullback in the last few days though is likely to see our market "retest" that breakout which was around 6,860 (horizontal line). If it can hold there, then it will be ready to resume the uptrend. If that level breaks, then we would be expecting support to come in between 6,700 and 6,800, which will enable our market to form another "higher low". Only a breach of 6,700 would we have to change our opinion and turn negative.

