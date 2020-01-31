S&P500: Critical Point

Technicals | 11:26 AM

Bottom Line 30/01/20

Daily Trend: Down

Weekly Trend: Up

Monthly Trend: Up

Support Levels: 3212 / 3070 / 3028 / 2950

Resistance Levels: 3338 (all time highs in play)

Technical Discussion

Reasons to stay longer term bullish:

-S&P 500 earnings have overall been well supported

-Elliott Wave count continues to have motive bigger picture

-retracements have been healthy and well supported to this point

-Higher degree Wave-[4] has locked in a major low back in December 2018

‘So a healthy breather soon as part of a minor degree wave-(iv) would be more than acceptable. And if it were to start to unfold from here then the typical 38.2% wave-(iv) pull back area comes in around the 3150 mark. It may seem like a decent retracement yet basis the bigger picture aspects of the price chart, it would only be defined as a minor dip.'

The above statement was from our last review last week and since then the wave-(iv) move lower appears to have now triggered. Interesting to note last night the gap fill at 3281 which saw price reject and head lower. With sellers coming on board late in the session after price was in the green for most of the day.

The key feature of the chart for mine though from an Elliott Wave perspective is whether we see the proposed wave-(iv) follow the laws of alternation. This law dictates that if the wave-(ii) is a drawn out and a sideways or triangle complex pattern, which as you can see on chart it was, then the wave-(iv) will often unfold as a quicker and more simple a-b-c zig zag type pattern. We've shown what this scenario would look like on our chart tonight which lines up nicely to our typical wave-(iv) 38.2% pull back zone circa 3150. Any serious drop below here though and we may need to reassess things. Lets see how it goes.

Trading Strategy

We remain long at 3032 with our stop recently raised to 3211. So some nice profits have been locked in. Yet if we are correct with the above analysis then our position will likely be stopped out in the coming days. We are Ok with this. It's been a good trade yet we need to stick with our risk management strategy without fail on the understanding that U.S markets could easily do anything from here, and in either direction. So respect the stop.

Re-published with permission of the publisher. www.thechartist.com.au All copyright remains with the publisher. The above views expressed are not by association FNArena's (see our disclaimer).

Risk Disclosure Statement

THE RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING SECURITIES AND LEVERAGED INSTRUMENTS I.E. DERIVATIVES, SUCH AS FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE CAREFULLY CONSIDER YOUR OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION, NEEDS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU. THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS OFTEN OBTAINABLE IN FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE TRADING CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. THE USE OF LEVERAGE CAN LEAD TO LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS GAINS. THIS BRIEF STATEMENT CANNOT DISCLOSE ALL OF THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ASPECTS OF SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES MARKETS. THEREFORE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR ACCOUNTANT TO DETERMINE WHETHER TRADING IN SECURITES AND DERIVATIVES PRODUCTS IS APPROPRIATE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Technical limitations If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms