Material Matters: Oil, Gold, Coal & Iron Ore

Commodities | Jan 21 2020

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities. Oil; gold; thermal coal; and iron ore.

-Oil price likely to remain volatile over 2020 as geopolitical risks cannot be ignored

-Credit Suisse assesses best performing gold stocks are those promising returns to shareholders

-Broader recovery in manufacturing across Asia augurs well for thermal coal

-Buoyant iron ore price could persist amid momentum in Chinese property and infrastructure



By Eva Brocklehurst

Crude Oil

The oil market appears to view the emerging shale industry in the US as a buffer to geopolitical risks in the Middle East. The oil price spiked after recent US killing of General Qassem Soleimani and the subsequent retaliation by Iran.

However, once it was evident there was no direct hit to oil supply the price lost all gains, ANZ Bank analysts note. The market is fundamentally different from a couple of decades ago when similar tensions would mean prices were higher for sustained periods.

The analysts point out US shale production is amongst the most flexible in the industry. While traditional deep-sea wells can take several years to come online, US shale producers can have oil flowing within months.

The US also appears less threatened by disruptions to global oil supply because of its shale production. Still, oil inventory remains relatively high and OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) is ready to boost output if disruptions become significant.

Nevertheless, the analysts caution that the market would be naive to completely ignore geopolitical risks and, as a result, the oil price is likely to remain volatile over 2020.

Last year the European Union threatened to re-impose sanctions following Iran's resumption of uranium enrichment. The probability of this occurring rose significantly recently after Iran announced it would remove the curb on its atomic energy program that was agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Also, Iraq supply has been steadily increasing over the past decade and the country is OPEC's second largest producer, behind Saudi Arabia. The Iraqi parliament has resolved to expel foreign forces and this has triggered an angry response from the US. Hence, the analysts suspect the likelihood of US sanctions on Iraq has risen.