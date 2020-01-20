The Last Of Downgrades For Nufarm?

Australia | 2:12 PM

Minimal rain and major reductions in summer planting in Australasia have caused Nufarm to, again, make substantial reductions to earnings forecasts for the first half.

-Loss anticipated in first half operating earnings in Australasia

-Prospect for further challenging conditions in the second half

-Key issue of margin headwinds in the second half in Europe

By Eva Brocklehurst

Weather conditions continue to plague Nufarm ((NUF)), which has made a further downgrade to expectations for the first half, although the issues are unchanged from the AGM trading update.

Operating earnings (EBITDA) guidance of $55-65m compares with $121m achieved in the first half of FY19. While disappointing, Morgan Stanley assesses the downgrade is largely confined to FY20, and a result of known issues worsening.

The broker calculates a decline of -45% in first half operating earnings. Assuming the absence of one-off difficulties, Morgan Stanley expects the second half earnings will increase by 5% which would represent a modest improvement.

Given the outlook, Ord Minnett remains hesitant about the near-term return of the dividend, assessing the risk/reward is balanced at the current share price. Macquarie downgrades to Neutral from Outperform, envisaging limited shareholder returns and the potential for conditions to remain challenging in the second half. The stock is also assessed as trading at a PE premium to global peers on an EV/EBIT basis.

Nufarm anticipates a loss at the operating earnings level in the first half on the back of dry conditions continuing in Australasia. That said, the company is not overly worried about the impact of the bushfires on its Australian business as dairy farmers have been the main victims, rather than cereals, and this is not a large market for Nufarm.