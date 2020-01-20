Shareholder Returns In Focus At Rio Tinto

Australia | 2:04 PM

While Rio Tinto's 2020 outlook remains buoyed by commodity prices, copper production guidance is lower than expected. The focus for brokers at the 2019 results in February will be shareholder returns.

-Analysts see scope for further substantial capital management

-December quarter iron ore seasonally strong, benefit from strong pricing

-Main disappointment is copper outlook at Kennecott

By Eva Brocklehurst

Rio Tinto ((RIO)) achieved on most production fronts in the December quarter, albeit the outlook for copper is somewhat weaker than many were expecting. The main focus for the February results will be a continuation of shareholder returns. Credit Suisse assesses the company can provide further substantial capital management at this time.

Macquarie, too, believes there is scope for a special dividend to be announced, expecting free cash flow yields will remain a proxy for cash returns to shareholders. The broker forecasts a US$1 special dividend on top of an ordinary US$2.50 dividend assumption.

2020 iron ore shipments are guided at 330-343mt, a number assessed to be conservative by Ord Minnett. Iron ore is a key commodity for Rio Tinto, as it drives a significant majority of earnings and the December quarter was seasonally the best for the company's exports.

Koodaideri is on track for first ore in late 2021 and the broker believes this project could allow Rio Tinto to blend product back to the Pilbara specifications. Material movements over in 2019 were the highest on record and an increased attention to waste material movement and pit development will continue in 2020.

The iron ore price achieved of US$79/t for the year was slightly higher than Ord Minnett forecast, albeit still below the benchmark. Macquarie assesses buoyant iron ore prices will underpin upgrade momentum and drive free cash flow yields of more than 10% at spot prices.

Ord Minnett downgrades to Accumulate from Buy, largely because of the strong run up in the share price. The broker remains attracted to the strong shareholder returns, expecting dividend yields of 5-6% over the coming year. Additionally, positive macroeconomic sentiment should be supportive.