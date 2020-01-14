RESEARCH: Interview with Dome Gold Mines’ Garry Lowder

FYI | Jan 14 2020

By Pitt Street Research

Pitt Street Research spoke with Garry Lowder, Chairman of Dome Gold Mines ((DME)), about the potential to develop an iron sands deposit in Fiji on which a definitive feasibility study is currently being completed.

Watch the whole interview through the following link: https://vimeo.com/383201830

Earlier today the interview above was released by Pitt Street Research for which FNArena is a partner in distribution.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms