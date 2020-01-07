Back In Action

FYI | 1:55 PM

To all subscribers and readers,

FNArena has quietly resumed its service in new calendar year 2020.

Missing data are being updated and broker reports are being compiled and reported upon through our proprietary daily Australian Broker Call Report.

Not much is happening this early into the New Year, but whatever is available can be found on our website.

Our early start this year has been somewhat hampered by tech problems, but everything seems to be working fine now.

From next week onwards, our daily service will include news stories and updates, as well as daily emails.

We hope you all enjoyed the end-of-the-year holidays, as much as you could. We feel heartbroken by the sadness and the devastation caused by this year's bushfires across Australia.

We can but hope you all kept safe, and worse scenarios have been avoided.

We are gradually ramping up in the lead-in to the February reporting season. Our calendar has been updated, with more updates scheduled before the end of this month.

The team at FNArena is looking forward to provide you all with the quality service we have been providing for the past seventeen years (17.5 years to be precise).

Time flies by fast when one is having fun, n'est-ce pas?

Wishing you all but the best for 2020, and beyond,

On behalf of the team at FNArena,

Your Editor,

Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms