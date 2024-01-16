JCDecaux Transport Launch “JCDecaux Nurture” in Hong Kong, Strategically Partner with Start-ups and Scale-ups, Taking the Lead to Shape Advertising Business Lan

PR NewsWire | Jan 16 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JCDecaux Transport has announced the launch of "JCDecaux Nurture", a dedicated programme for start-ups and scale-ups in Hong Kong, to showcase our strategic support to start-ups and scale-ups, taking the lead to shape the advertising business landscape in Hong Kong. Riding the success of this programme in Europe, the US, and Australia. JCDecaux Transport Hong Kong is proud to be the first to launch "JCDecaux Nurture" in Asia.

With comprehensive support from the government, Hong Kong’s robust startup ecosystem records growth steadily each year. Start-ups can benefit from favourable factors such as accessibility to funding and accelerators, a simple tax system, and accessibility to both international and local markets including Mainland China, The Greater Bay Area, and the rest of Asia.

JCDecaux Nurture programme is aimed at helping start-ups and scale-ups maximize their OOH marketing potential. Through the initiative, start-ups and scale-ups will receive OOH media space and support to execute strategic campaigns across the JCDecaux network. Besides, JCDecaux Nurture will also provide appropriate financial support for start-ups or scale-ups investing in media, and crucially without taking equity. Moreover, participating companies will also benefit from mentoring by JCDecaux experts, gaining invaluable planning insights and guidance to develop data-driven, impactful OOH campaigns. The bundled offering aims to make quality outdoor advertising solutions more accessible for fledgling brands to reach new audiences and tell their stories through an important marketing channel as their businesses grow.

"We see great potential in start-ups in the new business landscape not only in Hong Kong but also in the Greater Bay Area, mainland China and Asia as a whole. We are glad to support the next generation of local startups by providing an ideal channel to effectively reach out to new customers on a mass scale in Hong Kong through our MTR* advertising, Airport Express advertising, as well as advertising in Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages advertising", said Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director, JCDecaux Hong Kong and Macau.

iHerb, as our first client in the JCDecaux Nurture programme, has recorded significant success. iHerb’s three-week campaign in November proved successful both in driving and increasing sales and promo code redemption rates. The client also saw a higher new customer rate in buying from iHerb for the first time. In addition to their impactful lightbox campaign on the MTR, the client upweighted the campaign strategically using Concourse Digital Motion Network and Digital Panel Network to align perfectly with shopping festivals such as the Chinese 11.11 Shopping Festival, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

Ms. Connie Zehentmeier, Head of JCDecaux Nurture Hong Kong, shared her view on the programme, "iHerb is our first client in Asia in this programme, and their successful result proves the significant room of development here. As Head of JCDecaux Nurture Hong Kong, we welcome all kinds of startups and scaleups for potential collaboration. The vibrant new advertising landscape provides lots of opportunities here. We are looking forward to meeting you all!"

Please feel free to contact Connie Zehentmeier, Head of JCDecaux Nurture Hong Kong via email at [email protected] for any potential collaboration.

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established since 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the market leader in outdoor advertising in Hong Kong and manages the advertising sales concessions of MTR* and Airport Express for over 40 years. Currently, the company also operates the advertising concessions for Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages.

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express, as well as MTR mobile advertising.

