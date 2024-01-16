ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 16 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.535 9.18% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 3.85% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.090 -7.22% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.010 3.34% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.590 2.87% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.255 -5.56% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.720 2.48% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.720 -5.21% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.690 2.28% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.850 2.16% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.830 -4.71% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 2.890 2.12% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.700 2.10% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.420 -4.55% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.490 2.08% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.080 -4.51% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.510 2.00% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.280 -4.48% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.545 1.98% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 23.500 -4.47% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.620 1.89% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.410 -4.21% IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.600 1.85% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.020 -4.18% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.285 1.79% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.910 1.60% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.350 -4.00% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.410 1.45% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.350 -3.95% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.800 1.33% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.049 -3.92% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5.490 1.29% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 35.430 -3.88% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.600 1.12% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.240 -3.42%

