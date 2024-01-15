PR NewsWire | Jan 15 2024

SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ushering in the new year with a bold stride, multi-asset broker, Vantage (or Vantage Markets), proudly unveils its redesigned website. This launch not only marks the start of a new year but also symbolises a new dynamic chapter for Vantage. Reflecting our theme of ‘New Year, New Look’, it marks a significant step in the company’s journey towards innovation and excellence.



Vantage Australia Unveils a Dazzling Website Redesign for 2024

The recent overhaul of Vantage’s website is a strategic step towards reinforcing the company’s position in the global financial landscape. By prioritising an intuitive user experience and incorporating state-of-the-art functionalities, Vantage is not just modernising its interface but also strengthening its commitment to leading the way in financial trading.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales for Vantage Australia, said, "This initiative embodies the essence of our motto, ‘trade smarter @vantage’, highlighting our commitment to pioneering intuitive trading solutions. Stepping into 2024, this relaunch signifies a landmark moment for Vantage. It heralds a new epoch of advanced, forward-thinking trading solutions, meticulously tailored to the dynamic demands of our clientele."

Harmonising Design with Advanced Functionality

The website’s new design exudes elegance that impeccably mirrors the corporate branding of Vantage. This revamp goes beyond visual appeal, integrating a data-backed web structure that taps into client insights for an optimised user experience. The enhanced user interface now not only appeals to the eye but also efficiently meets the needs of our users, thanks to this thoughtful and strategic redesign.

Intuitive and Mobile-Friendly Interface

This enhanced interface combines the best of both worlds, offering an engaging and user-friendly experience with a mobile-responsive design that adapts seamlessly across various devices. With animated elements that breathe life into the website and a layout that ensures easy navigation, this upgrade provides an intuitive experience that meets the demands of the era of mobile connectivity. It is designed to ensure users have constant, effortless access to the website, regardless of the device they use, embodying Vantage’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

An Intelligent Information Architecture

Explore Vantage Academy on our revamped website – a hub for traders of all financial literacies, aiming to transform traders from beginners to experts. Access a wide range of free resources, such as articles, livestreams, e-Books, and courses, all designed to enhance your trading journey.

"Embracing this dynamic transformation, we aim to redefine our digital landscape, guaranteeing an unparalleled trading journey for our users. As we step into the new year, we are brimming with excitement for the ongoing prosperity and expansion on the horizon. With a website mirroring our aspiration and dedication, we stand poised to spearhead the future of trading," concluded Jack.

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-au/

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) ("Vantage"), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Disclaimer: The material provided here has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Whilst it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research we will not seek to take any advantage before providing it to our client. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information and therefore it shouldn’t be relied upon as such. Any research provided does not have regard to specific financial situations, needs or investment objectives. Vantage accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. Consequently, any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. We advise any readers of this material to seek professional advice where necessary. Without the approval of Vantage, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms