The Overnight Report: Disappointment

Daily Market Reports | 8:45 AM

This story features BHP GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BHP

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7453.00 – 35.00 – 0.47% S&P ASX 200 7506.00 + 37.50 0.50% S&P500 4780.24 – 3.21 – 0.07% Nasdaq Comp 14970.19 + 0.54 0.00% DJIA 37711.02 + 15.29 0.04% S&P500 VIX 12.44 – 0.25 – 1.97% US 10-year yield 3.98 – 0.05 – 1.32% USD Index 102.34 – 0.07 – 0.07% FTSE100 7576.59 – 75.17 – 0.98% DAX30 16547.03 – 142.78 – 0.86%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Greg Peel will return later this month.

Now THAT was not supposed to happen…

US Treasuries, and by extension equities, are priced for Fed rate cuts starting in March. For this scenario to unfold, inflation needs to drop, and at a robust pace too. A familiar tune on Wall Street is that markets are too confident about the inflation/Fed cuts prospect.

Overnight, the release of the December CPI print delivered a negative surprise, i.e. inflation is not falling as quickly as assumed/hoped for (choose your angle). It'll be interesting as to how financial markets respond in the days ahead. Overnight price action was one of disappointment and if SPI futures are a correct indication, the Australian share market is due for a retreat today.

The response from the team of economists at CIBC:

"Today’s December CPI showed mild price pressures and more progress of core inflation to the Fed’s target but at a slower pace than the FOMC would have liked. Core prices rose by 0.3% m/m, in line with expectations and the November reading. Headline inflation was also 0.3%, above expectations of 0.2% gain and the 0.1% reading from a month prior.

"In year-over-year terms, core inflation fell one notch to 3.9% and headline inflation increased to 3.4% from 3.1% in November. Core services prices rose by 0.5% for the second consecutive month, with shelter inflation running at the same pace and having accelerated for three months in a row. The lags from supply chain normalization and restrictive monetary policy kept core goods prices flat in the month.

"The stickiness in shelter inflation will catch the eye of the FOMC but with a smaller weight in the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – core PCE – that likely will not be enough to hold back the gradual shift in the Fed’s focus from price stability to its broader dual mandate objectives.

"Even though we are not fully there yet in year-over-year terms, the substantial progress on core inflation momentum will make the Fed less willing to tolerate a material slowing of the economy. We expect the Fed to start easing policy in the second half of this year."

All in all, markets moved a little though not substantially and US Treasuries are still priced for a Fed rate cut in March. Were this to change, volatility will pick up noticeably.

The response from deVere Group CEO Nigel Green: No Fed pivot in sight; markets got ahead of themselves.

Inflation remains on investors' mind with China's release scheduled for later today.

Gold and oil managed to close higher, but there's still no appetite for big moves in commodity markets. Both BHP Group ((BHP)) and Rio Tinto ((RIO)) shares closed lower in the US.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2035.60 + 6.80 0.34% Silver (oz) 23.18 + 0.10 0.43% Copper (lb) 3.81 + 0.02 0.53% Aluminium (lb) 1.01 – 0.00 – 0.02% Nickel (lb) 7.23 0.00 0.00% Zinc (lb) 1.13 0.00 0.00% West Texas Crude 72.34 + 1.02 1.43% Brent Crude 77.76 + 1.02 1.33% Iron Ore (t) 134.35 + 2.05 1.55%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 11 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7506.00 0.23% -1.12% -1.12% -1.12%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ASX ASX Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie AWC Alumina Ltd Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi JBH JB Hi-Fi Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms