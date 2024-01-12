ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 12 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.100 11.11% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.200 -13.04% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.130 8.33% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 7.69% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.460 -7.59% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.340 7.20% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.510 -7.27% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.160 6.67% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 6.25% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.470 5.76% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.520 -5.45% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.210 5.00% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.930 -4.56% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 5.090 4.95% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.680 -4.42% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.600 4.58% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.460 -4.38% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.700 4.27% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.110 -3.77% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.260 4.00% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.530 3.64% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.160 -3.14% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.580 3.27% AMP – AMP LIMITED 0.950 -3.06% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.820 3.18% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.590 -3.00% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.340 3.08% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.310 -2.94% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.810 3.00% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.100 -2.65% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 2.61% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.780 -2.46% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.410 2.50% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.610 -2.43% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.880 2.17% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.420 -2.33%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms