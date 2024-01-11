The Overnight Report: Inflation, Banks In Focus

Daily Market Reports | 8:52 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7456.00 + 11.00 0.15% S&P ASX 200 7468.50 – 52.00 – 0.69% S&P500 4783.45 + 26.95 0.57% Nasdaq Comp 14969.65 + 111.94 0.75% DJIA 37695.73 + 170.57 0.45% S&P500 VIX 12.69 – 0.07 – 0.55% US 10-year yield 4.03 + 0.01 0.27% USD Index 102.41 – 0.13 – 0.13% FTSE100 7651.76 – 32.20 – 0.42% DAX30 16689.81 + 1.45 0.01%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Greg Peel will return later this month.

Iron ore pricing is under pressure. Energy cannot find solid footing. Industrial and precious metals are simply oscillating around lots of nothingness.

But US equities won't be deterred, having set their sight on new all-time record highs. Yesterday's inflation update in Australia confirmed what the market has been pricing in since the closing quarter of 2023; inflation is falling. What will/should central bankers do?

The USA will have its own CPI update later today (Friday morning Sydney time). Market consensus is reportedly looking for a 0.2% m/m rise in the headline and 0.3% m/m rise in the core measure.

US treasuries have settled above 4% yield yet again, and for the time being, they seem to be comfortable at that level (4.03% overnight).

Returning to the the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator released yesterday in Australia, the November result came in as 4.3% y/y, the lowest rate since January 2022. Economists at ANZ Bank comment the October and November prints make it difficult for Q4 2023 CPI inflation to exceed the RBA's forecast of 1.0% q/q, supporting the bank's core view of no change to the cash rate at the RBA's February meeting.

Yesterday's trading session locally proved in particular punishing for small-cap miners and biotech hopefuls, as also illustrated by our daily update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2024/01/10/asx-winners-and-losers-of-today-10-01-24/

One interesting tidbit, potentially, is data analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence suggesting retail investors were not joining the rally in US equities in December. The S&P500 nearly reached an all-time high in late December, but retail investors were not buying. According to the analysis, retail investors sold off more than US$25.92bn in shares throughout the month, up from the US$23.63bn they apparently sold off in November.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows it was the fastest pace of selling in years.

Rania Gule Market Analyst at XS.com reports:

The US market is gearing up for the start of the new earnings season, with major banks beginning fourth-quarter releases next Friday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December is set to be released on Thursday, providing further signals about the timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. On Friday, a significant number of high-profile banks and financial institutions, including BlackRock (BRK), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), will announce their financial results for the quarter ending in December. This is expected to have a definite impact on the short-term and medium-term movement of stock market indices.

Currently, the stock market appears to be undergoing a corrective pullback from the highs of December, entering a consolidation phase after the substantial increase starting in November from the $4,100 level. However, the upward trend seems to remain active in the medium term, as investor sentiment remains optimistic.

The AAII investor sentiment survey released last Wednesday showed that 48.6% of individual investors are still optimistic, surprisingly higher than the previous reading of 46.3%. The AAII index is considered a contrarian indicator, meaning extremely high readings may indicate excessive satisfaction and lack of fear in the market, while low readings support market increases.

Stock indices are likely to remain stable today in a sideways direction, with potential attempts to test the 4,700 level. Market participants are eagerly awaiting the release of the crucial Consumer Price Index tomorrow (Thursday) and the commencement of the new earnings distribution season on Friday.

The likely scenario is to stay within the 4,700 to 4,800 range despite the dip below 4,700 last week. Therefore, it is advisable to shorten the trading time frame, looking for buying opportunities at support levels and bottoms and selling at resistance levels and peaks.

Samer Hasn Market Analyst and part of the Research Team at XS.com reports:

Euro was able to achieve some gains of 0.17% against the US dollar (EUR/USD) and reached the level of 1.09549 at the peak of the session’s highs, after a sideways path that witnessed some fluctuations later. Against the British pound (EUR/GPB), the euro touched the level of 0.86166 at 7:45 this morning, which is slightly close to the highest levels this week.

The euro's mixed performance today come despite positive data for French industrial production and Italian retail sales, which came in conjunction with the weak performance of Eurozone bond yields.

Today we saw industrial production figures in France for November last year. On a monthly basis, industry output saw growth of 0.5%, which was higher than expectations of 0.1% and also represents the fastest pace since last July. The three months ending in November also recorded a growth of 0.8% compared to the same period last year.

While this growth came with a noticeable recovery in machinery and equipment production by 2.8% compared to 0.7% last October. In addition, mining, energy and water supply rebounded by 1.8% after a previous contraction of 2.7%.

On the other hand, we witnessed a noticeable decline in transportation equipment manufacturing by 5.5% after a previous growth of 9%. However, transportation items are usually very volatile in nature. Energy-intensive industries that rely heavily on also continued to record low levels of production due to the rise in electricity and gas costs during the year 2022, which is the period for concluding contracts for the following year to supply energy, which consequently led to a reduction in production levels.

As for Italy, retail sales recorded a higher-than-expected growth for the second month in a row at 0.4%, but they contracted by 0.1% during the three months ending in November as well compared to the previous three months. While the value of retail trade continued to grow for the 32nd consecutive month, at a rate of 1.5% on an annual basis.

In the bond market, eurozone bond yields resumed their poor performance today, but a similar decline in US Treasury yields appears to have prevented further pressure on the Euro. The yield on ten-year German bonds reached the level of 2.160% at the maximum declines today, while the corresponding US Treasury bonds reached 3.979%, which is slightly close to its lowest levels this week.

While attention turns to the inflation numbers in the United States for December, which we will see tomorrow. While inflation is expected to rise slightly last December to 3.2% on an annual basis, which may put some pressure on the euro in turn.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2028.80 – 6.60 – 0.32% Silver (oz) 23.08 – 0.09 – 0.39% Copper (lb) 3.79 + 0.03 0.80% Aluminium (lb) 1.01 – 0.01 – 0.49% Nickel (lb) 7.23 0.00 0.00% Zinc (lb) 1.13 – 0.00 – 0.24% West Texas Crude 71.32 – 0.75 – 1.04% Brent Crude 76.74 – 0.68 – 0.88% Iron Ore (t) 132.30 – 5.10 – 3.71%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 10 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7468.50 -0.28% -1.61% -1.61% -1.61%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ASX ASX Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie CEH Coast Entertainment Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett CGF Challenger Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett CSR CSR Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett IAG Insurance Australia Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans JBH JB Hi-Fi Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie JDO Judo Capital Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi MTO Motorcycle Holdings Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NXT NextDC Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett PBP Probiotec Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans SGM Sims Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi TLC Lottery Corp Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms