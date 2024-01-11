ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-01-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.060 9.09% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.910 -7.14% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.230 6.98% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.900 6.52% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.380 -4.42% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 5.88% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.390 -4.14% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.090 5.88% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.200 5.26% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.300 -3.70% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.550 5.03% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.900 4.55% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.120 4.35% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.710 -3.22% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 4.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.230 -3.04% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.160 3.89% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.840 -2.90% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.140 3.88% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.400 -2.44% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 56.740 3.77% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 55.940 -2.19% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.300 3.45% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.460 -2.13% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.770 3.36% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.050 -2.07% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.530 3.19% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.850 -2.02% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.220 3.18% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 16.200 -2.00% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.990 3.10% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.500 -1.96% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 11.010 2.90% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.250 -1.96% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.060 2.68% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 33.000 -1.93%

