Tyro adopts the Pismo platform to enhance its operations in Australia

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

The Aussie payments and cashflow solutions company selected the cloud-based platform to speed up innovation and expand its market presence

BRISTOL, England and SYDNEY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Pismo, provider of a cloud-native and API-based platform for financial services, announces a significant milestone in its growth journey. Australian fintech Tyro Payments is adopting the Pismo payment-processing platform to enhance its product portfolio. Tyro, which specialises in merchant credit, debit, and EFTPOS acquiring, plans to bolster its banking offering through Pismo’s innovative solution.

"At Tyro, we are thrilled to be partnering with Pismo as we continue to strengthen our cashflow management solutions for small businesses across Australia," says Dominic White, Chief Product Officer at Tyro.

Vishal Dalal, CEO (North America, EMEA, APAC) at Pismo, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are proud to be chosen by Tyro Payments, which supports more than 68,000 businesses in the Australian market with their innovative payments and cashflow solutions. We look forward to building a foundation for long-term growth."

Both technical teams are working to integrate the systems, which are expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2024.

Media contacts:

Pismo
Patricia Bartuira
+1 (786) 270-6253
[email protected]

Debora Fortes
Pismo
[email protected]

Tyro
Gemma Garkut
+61422040559
[email protected] 

