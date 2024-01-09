Enjoy luckin coffee and Savour the Exciting Moments of the Australian Open Together

PR NewsWire | 1:26 PM

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — luckin coffee and the Australian Open have announced their multi-year partnership with luckin coffee to become the Official Coffee Partner for the Australian Open in China and Southeast Asia.

This partnership between luckin coffee and the Australian Open transcends a mere collision of brands; it is a dynamic fusion infused with the vitality of the younger generation. To celebrate this partnership, luckin coffee will introduce peripheral products, such as coffee cups and paper bags, all themed around the Australian Open.

luckin coffee is a world-leading coffee new retail company, adhering to a brand philosophy of professionalism, youthfulness, fashion, and health. The Australian Open is the first of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments held each year, and it is also the youngest among them. luckin coffee and the Australian Open jointly encourage the younger generation to break through the frame, dare to challenge and stay innovative.

As the Official Coffee Partner of the Australian Open, luckin coffee will join numerous tennis enthusiasts over the next two years to witness the exciting moments of the matches. At the same time, the brand will introduce limited edition coffee cups and paper bags, all themed around the Australian Open, incorporating a unique design that blends coffee and tennis, allowing consumers to experience the passion of sports while savouring delicious coffee.

In fact, this is not the first time the brand collaborated with sporting events. In the fall of 2023, luckin coffee appeared on the courts of the China Open as its exclusive coffee partner. Just a few months ago, it announced a strategic partnership with the Houston Rockets of the National Basketball Association, and the themed store for this collaboration has already been established at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. Promoting a lifestyle centered around sports and health has consistently been a philosophy of the brand.

luckin coffee officially entered Singapore in March 2023, and by the end of the year, it had already established 30 stores covering the entire island. Since its opening in Singapore, luckin coffee has introduced more than 50 products, averaging the launch of a new product every week. These innovations span various categories such as Single Origin Espresso (also known as the Little Black Cup series), Matcha Series,luckin Exfreezo, Tea Latte and so on.

In the new year, luckin coffee will continue bringing professional, healthy, and delicious beverages to consumers in Singapore with its brand value proposition of "high quality, high convenience and high affordability".

