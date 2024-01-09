PR NewsWire | Jan 09 2024

SYDNEY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, demonstrated its adeptness in overcoming diverse logistical challenges by successfully executing the rapid deployment of an innovative, prefabricated, and fully self-contained Power Train Unit (PTU) solution to support a hyperscale datacenter in Australia.



Delta Supports Hyperscale Datacenter in Australia with Rapid Deployment of Power Train Solution

Mr. Farhad Azizian, Delta Australia Engineering Manager, said, "Not only was this a major project, but it was also a real breakthrough for Delta as it is the first of its kind to be delivered to this site halfway through its expansion. Leveraging Delta’s high power density products, enabled us to deliver power solutions with substantial capacity in a minimal footprint to fit in site-limited space. To enhance the overall system efficiency, we incorporated a high-efficiency Delta UPS, implemented an energy-saving cooling solution using elevated water temperature, and optimized the supply-to-load delivery path to reduce losses. This resulted in a more sustainable solution in addition to saving energy and reducing client OPEX. This was made possible with close collaboration between our experienced engineering team, the client, and seamless coordination with the site contractor team."

Delta’s PTU is a prefabricated and fully self-contained solution for datacenter power and cooling. This solution offers datacenter owners the advantages of rapidly deployed scalable power with high reliability and efficiency. For this project, Delta deployed 12 PTUs for the customer’s datacenter in 16 weeks in comparison to the 30-40 weeks typically required for a traditional power solution of the same scale. Moreover, providing a factory-tested solution saved considerable time and costs during the on-site testing and commissioning phase.

Delta’s PTU solutions for this site are rated to 1425kW utilizing the modular DPH UPS with UL9540A tested Delta Lithium-Ion batteries, water-cooled DX cooling, fire detection (VESDA) and gas fire suppression (NOVEC), and a fully customizable monitoring and management system using Delta’s Energy Management System (EMS) software platform. This advanced turnkey solution allows for rapid deployment to the site.

The hyperscale datacenter customer selected Delta as a solution provider because of the company’s proven track record in delivering quality PTUs to this industry with an agile services team that is able to supply, install, commission and hand over within extremely tight timeframes. As a world-leading data center solutions provider, Delta has extensive experience implementing power and cooling solutions for MW data center applications in Australia and Asia.

About Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd

Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. As a Delta Group company, Delta Australia is committed to its mission statement "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow". Delta Group is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions which is supported by sales offices worldwide and by R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, USA, Europe, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. In Australia, Delta is rapidly expanding into solutions for Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters), Industrial Automation, Power Quality, LED Lighting, Display and Control Room, Mission Critical Infrastructure, Electric Vehicle Charging and Energy Storage.

To find out more about Delta Australia please visit: http://www.delta-es.com.au/

About Delta Electronics

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020 and 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms