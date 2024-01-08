ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-01-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.590 8.51% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.190 -17.39% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.050 3.96% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.490 -14.04% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.290 3.57% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.120 -7.69% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.240 3.33% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.305 -7.45% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.400 2.94% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.940 -7.36% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.980 2.68% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 20.740 2.57% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.465 -7.00% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.155 2.21% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.565 -5.83% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.560 2.12% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.530 -5.36% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.020 2.04% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.170 1.95% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.535 -5.25% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.840 1.92% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.057 -5.00% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.130 1.91% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.285 -5.00% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.160 1.75% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.110 -4.86% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.515 1.68% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.000 -4.76% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.650 1.56% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.060 1.51% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.100 -4.19% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.550 1.43% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.270 1.35% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.700 -4.11% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.030 1.34% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.940 -4.08%

