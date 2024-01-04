ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 04 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.490 5.96% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.165 -5.71% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 16.440 4.71% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.093 -5.10% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.400 3.90% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.630 -4.72% AMP – AMP LIMITED 0.960 3.78% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.475 -4.53% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 3.45% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 101.560 -4.29% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.830 3.16% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.905 -4.27% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.325 3.11% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 2.890 2.85% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.125 -3.85% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.050 2.68% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.625 -3.85% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.010 2.54% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.755 -3.84% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.635 2.51% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.540 2.45% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.420 2.44% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.720 -3.37% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.880 2.31% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.345 2.28% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.720 -3.31% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.680 2.24% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.350 -3.12% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.530 2.22% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.945 -3.08% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.920 2.22% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.115 -3.04% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.380 2.15% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.480 -3.03% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.500 2.04% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.064 -3.03%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms