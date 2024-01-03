ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 03 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 11.54% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.520 -9.52% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.120 9.09% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.770 -9.14% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.490 3.16% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.780 -8.95% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.990 3.11% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.560 -8.90% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.370 2.48% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 106.110 -6.74% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.155 2.21% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.630 -6.67% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.620 1.40% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.545 -6.65% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.160 1.32% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.550 -6.63% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.710 1.16% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.340 -6.29% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.460 1.08% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.750 -5.82% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 33.400 0.91% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.066 -5.71% AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.280 0.85% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.430 -5.49% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.800 0.84% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.090 -5.10% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.380 0.69% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.930 -5.10% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 14.790 0.68% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.290 -4.92% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.885 0.57% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.220 -4.92% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.520 0.57% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.655 -4.89% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5.430 0.56% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.580 0.54% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.590 -4.84% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.800 0.51% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.410 -4.65%

