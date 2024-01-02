ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 02 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.510 9.68% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 -4.35% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.270 8.00% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.145 7.41% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.115 -3.04% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 5.88% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.380 -2.89% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.260 5.71% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.740 -2.79% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.430 5.54% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.970 -2.62% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.675 4.65% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 113.780 -2.50% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.570 4.32% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.205 -2.38% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.750 4.17% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.025 -2.38% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.135 3.85% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.620 -2.36% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 3.70% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.130 -2.29% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.130 3.67% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.105 -2.21% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.170 3.03% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.390 -2.05% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.640 2.98% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.098 -2.00% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.310 2.91% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.950 -1.99% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.260 2.86% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.460 -1.98% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.930 2.76% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.550 -1.94% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.240 2.75% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.810 -1.91% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 54.400 2.58% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.080 -1.89% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.010 2.54% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.305 -1.61%

