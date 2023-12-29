ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.130 8.33% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 -8.33% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.735 8.09% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.210 7.69% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.445 -4.30% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.350 5.58% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.945 -4.06% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.695 -3.97% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.071 4.41% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.130 4.00% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.420 -3.45% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.695 3.73% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.850 -3.39% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.030 3.57% SSR – SSR MINING INC 15.820 -3.30% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.320 2.33% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.785 -3.09% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.005 2.03% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.790 -2.98% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.105 1.84% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.190 -2.86% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.125 1.81% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.965 -2.72% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.850 1.79% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.010 -2.67% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.505 1.69% AMP – AMP LIMITED 0.930 -2.62% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.310 1.64% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.685 -2.60% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.940 1.62% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.010 -2.59% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.650 1.56% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 60.740 -2.58% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.655 1.53% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 2.900 -2.36% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.330 1.52% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.420 -2.33%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms