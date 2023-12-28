The first Hong Kong Art Exhibition in Sydney of 2024 – Hong Kong Pop Art Exhibition

PR NewsWire | Dec 28 2023

SYDNEY, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — New Point Art is thrilled to present the "Hong Kong Pop Art Exhibition", a groundbreaking celebration of creativity and cultural fusion. Running from January 10 to January 30, 2024, at M2 Gallery, Surry Hills. This historic showcase will feature the works of esteemed contemporary artists Kwok Mang Ho (known as Frog King), Prudence Mak (creator of Chocolate Rain), and Jiwye To, marking the first-ever Hong Kong Pop Art exhibition in Sydney. The event is set to captivate art enthusiasts with its bold colors, intricate details, and clever artwork that showcases the extraordinary Hong Kong Pop Art movement.

As a cosmopolitan city, Hong Kong is known for its multiculturalism. Many Hong Kong artists have made extraordinary achievements on the international stage. This exhibition showcases three Hong Kong artists from different backgrounds and generations, displaying 100 unique and creative works, including oil paintings, fiberglass sculpture, mix media and 3D works. Drawing inspiration from the pulsating rhythm of Hong Kong’s urban life, showcase their pioneering techniques and unique mediums.

This free-entry exhibition invites everyone to immerse themselves in the boundless inspiration and endless imagination of these artists, offering a nostalgic yet contemporary perspective on the artistic landscape of Hong Kong.

Event Details:

Title: Hong Kong Pop Art Exhibition

Date: January 10 – January 30, 2024

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Opening Night: 18th January 30, 2024 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Venue: Shop 4/450 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

Organizer: New Point Art

Contact: Lily Chan, Project Director, [email protected]

facebook.com/art.newpoint

instagram.com/new.pointart/

About the Artist

Prudence Mak, creator of Chocolate Rain

Prudence Mak is the founder and design director of the Hong Kong creative brand, Chocolate Rain. Her artworks depict the stories of Hong Kong. She pursued her Master’s degree at Central Saint Martins in London. In 2010, she was selected as one of Hong Kong’s Top Ten Outstanding Designers, and in 2012, she was named one of Hong Kong’s Top Ten Outstanding Young Persons. In 2017, she received the GoodSeed Award for her social innovation project "Hong Kong Fairy Tales," and her book won the 2017 Hong Kong Publishing Biennial Award. From 2011 to 2016, her works were exhibited and featured in related merchandise at the British Museum.

Mak actively participates in diverse public art initiatives, like the HK Housing Society 19 District Mural Creative Art Project, transforms blank walls into stunning works that resonate with the locals. She also enhances the aesthetic appeal of Victoria Harbour through the Public Art Project, providing a platform for artistic expression and storytelling.

Kwok Mang Ho, Frog King

Kwok Mang Ho, also known as "Frog King", is a multi-media, conceptual, visual and performance artist from Hong Kong. He is one of Hong Kong’s earliest conceptual artists, and has been a pioneering influence on the art world ecology within the city since the 1970s. Kwok has produced numerous performances, sculptures, paintings and installations in over 3,000 art events all over the world since 1967. He received numerous awards; His works are in local and overseas museums and private collections and were featured at the Hong Kong Pavilion at the 54th Venice Biennale in 2011. He is recognized as one of the top 30 finalists artist by The Sovereign Asian Art Prize 2005.

Frog King’s work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from 2,417 USD to 14,813 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 2013 the record price for this artist at auction is 14,813 USD for FLIGHT, sold at China Guardian Auctions, Beijing in 2013.

Jiwye To

Jiwye To, an esteemed international contemporary artist based in Hong Kong and Dubai, has garnered global recognition with exhibitions spanning Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, Korea, Australia, Canada, and France. His works find a home in various prestigious art museums, universities, and associations worldwide.

In the mid-1980s, To played a crucial role in advancing art criticism in Hong Kong through the publication of the "Melting Pot Journal" from 1984 to 1988. Actively engaging with the New Art Waves of 1985 in mainland China, he became a key participant in the Chinese contemporary art movement, advocating the concept of "Art China" to carve out new pathways for the development of Chinese contemporary art in the 1980s.

