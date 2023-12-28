ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.180 9.09% SSR – SSR MINING INC 16.360 -5.65% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.120 7.85% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.435 7.41% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.140 -4.20% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.640 6.67% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.360 -4.07% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.255 6.25% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.305 5.17% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.070 -3.78% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.380 4.94% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.910 -3.64% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.068 4.62% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.090 -3.54% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.125 4.17% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.130 -2.59% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.645 4.03% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.630 -2.42% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.130 4.00% APA – APA GROUP 8.520 -2.41% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.480 3.86% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.255 -2.33% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.140 3.70% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.120 -2.30% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.370 3.59% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.290 -2.28% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 3.45% DXS – DEXUS 7.660 -2.17% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.060 3.41% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.910 -2.02% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.670 3.41% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.270 -1.82% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.280 3.24% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.230 -1.69% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.990 3.13% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 13.770 -1.57% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 7.290 3.11% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.810 -1.56%

