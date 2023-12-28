ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.180 9.09% SSR – SSR MINING INC 16.360 -5.65%
ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.120 7.85% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.100 -4.76%
TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.435 7.41% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.140 -4.20%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.640 6.67% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.360 -4.07%
CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.255 6.25% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.120 -4.00%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.305 5.17% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.070 -3.78%
OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.380 4.94% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.910 -3.64%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.068 4.62% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.090 -3.54%
COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.125 4.17% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.130 -2.59%
APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.645 4.03% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.630 -2.42%
LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.130 4.00% APA – APA GROUP 8.520 -2.41%
OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.480 3.86% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.255 -2.33%
AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.140 3.70% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.120 -2.30%
CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.370 3.59% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.290 -2.28%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 3.45% DXS – DEXUS 7.660 -2.17%
A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.060 3.41% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.910 -2.02%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.670 3.41% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.270 -1.82%
IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.280 3.24% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.230 -1.69%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.990 3.13% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 13.770 -1.57%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 7.290 3.11% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.810 -1.56%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-12-23

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Today’s Financial Calendar – 28-12-2023

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-12-23

Dec 27 2023 - Daily Market Reports
4
Today’s Financial Calendar – 27-12-2023

Dec 27 2023 - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 26-12-2023

Dec 26 2023 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2023

Nov 29 2023 - Rudi's View
2
Collins Foods: Fast Food Resilience & Taco Bell Turnaround

Nov 29 2023 - Australia
3
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 30-11-2023

Nov 30 2023 - ESG Focus
4
Material Matters: Lithium; Copper; Aluminium; 2024 Outlook

Dec 13 2023 - Commodities
5
Powering Up Queensland: Jackery’s Exclusive Debut at 43 Bunnings Warehouses

Dec 24 2023 - PR NewsWire
6
Rudi’s View: Bear&Bull Market To Continue (?) In 2024

Dec 06 2023 - Rudi's View