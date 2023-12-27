ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-12-23

Daily Market Reports | Dec 27 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.820 9.73% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.240 -7.69%
ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.820 9.14% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.290 -3.33%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 7.41% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.230 -2.76%
GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.465 6.90% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.465 -2.66%
SSR – SSR MINING INC 17.340 6.58% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.620 -2.36%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 6.56% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.020 -1.95%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.610 6.27% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.825 -1.79%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.600 6.19% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.930 -1.59%
ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.160 5.45% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.985 -1.50%
TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.405 5.19% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 122.400 -1.29%
BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.105 5.00% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.940 -1.27%
RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.315 5.00% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 8.630 -1.26%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.835 4.56% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.620 -1.06%
HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.610 4.55% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.990 -1.00%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.390 4.52% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.110 -0.96%
COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 4.35% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.570 -0.95%
RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.125 4.17% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.880 -0.77%
360 – LIFE360 INC 7.610 4.10% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5.440 -0.73%
OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.425 4.01% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.640 -0.60%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.980 3.91% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.400 -0.54%

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

