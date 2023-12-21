ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.910 4.30% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.630 -12.50% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.070 3.88% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.540 -8.33% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.425 3.66% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 14.020 -7.76% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.120 3.20% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.125 -7.41% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.080 3.01% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.650 -7.14% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.560 2.63% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.200 -6.98% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.450 2.61% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.110 -6.38% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 6.330 1.93% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.070 -6.14% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.280 1.90% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.365 -5.86% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.190 1.86% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.060 -5.82% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.720 1.78% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.710 -5.79% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.890 1.61% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 9.830 -5.57% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.940 1.55% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 17.600 -5.48% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.460 1.47% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.940 -5.47% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 4.260 1.43% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.625 -5.30% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.380 1.33% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.315 -4.55% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 52.040 1.32% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.790 -4.53% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.150 1.32% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.950 -4.52% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.280 1.21% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.330 -4.35% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 25.000 1.13% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.555 -4.31%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms