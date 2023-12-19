ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-12-23

Daily Market Reports | Dec 19 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.130 13.57% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.115 -8.00% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.630 11.26% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.190 -5.63% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.135 8.00% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.860 -4.97% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.960 7.93% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.585 -4.88% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.205 7.89% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.295 -4.84% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.910 7.69% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.310 -4.62% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.600 6.56% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.540 6.21% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.845 -3.40% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.270 5.88% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.315 -3.08% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.995 5.29% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.850 -3.02% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 5.26% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 16.200 4.85% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 15.720 -2.60% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.115 4.55% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.140 -2.56% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.030 4.37% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.510 -2.50% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.200 4.35% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.615 -2.38% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.210 4.25% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.690 -2.31% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.660 4.22% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.050 -2.24% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 14.660 3.90% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.300 -2.10% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.135 3.85% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.000 -2.07% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 20.500 3.64% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.710 -1.72%

