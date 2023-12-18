The Monday Report – 18 December 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:11 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7381.00 - 74.00 - 0.99% S&P ASX 200 7442.70 + 64.80 0.88% S&P500 4719.19 - 0.36 - 0.01% Nasdaq Comp 14813.92 + 52.36 0.35% DJIA 37305.16 + 56.81 0.15% S&P500 VIX 12.28 - 0.20 - 1.60% US 10-year yield 3.93 - 0.00 - 0.05% USD Index 102.55 + 0.62 0.61% FTSE100 7576.36 - 72.62 - 0.95% DAX30 16751.44 - 0.79 - 0.00%

By Greg Peel

Resourceful

Following Wall Street’s solid, Fed-driven rally on Wednesday night, Thursday night saw more of a pause and reflect. The ASX200 put in a monster rally on Thursday but decided to follow-on on Friday, rising 85 points to lunchtime.

Whereas Thursday’s rally was largely an all-in affair amongst sectors, Friday was all about resources. Materials and energy both rose 1.9%.

Aside from the benefits the sectors enjoy from the promise of lower interest rates, improving demand, on Friday the PBoC injected the most cash via one-year policy loans since at least 2016 as it seeks to support a Chinese economy suffering from a housing slump and weak demand.

Always good news for us.

The injection followed some better-looking numbers out of China for November. Industrial production rose 6.6% year on year, up from 4.6% in October, beating 5.6% expectations. Retail sales rose 10.1%, up from 7.6%, but missing 12.5% forecasts.

Fixed asset investment rose 2.9% year to date, matching October.

Not so good news was the close of our futures on Saturday morning, down -74 points despite a flat close on Wall Street on Friday night. Recalling that we saw a big out-of-the-blue buy order in the lead-up to last week’s rally, we might assume a profit-taking sell order.

Or a large international portfolio rebalance. Whatever the case, be warned.

The banks continued to power on on Friday (+0.7%) with lower rates in the offing, although Aussie bond yields on Friday were little changed. Discretionary (+0.8%) and industrials (+0.7%) are similarly back in favour – the latter mostly thanks to yield proxy Transurban ((TCL)).

Smaller gains were booked for healthcare, staples and communication services, while real estate saw some give-back (-0.5%) after rallying 4% on Thursday, utilities fell -0.2% and technology was flat.

Among individual index movers, Core Lithium ((CXO)) led the charge with a 15.1% leap as all lithium miners shot up on a bounce in the lithium price in China, due potentially to the stimulus news or the simple fact the lithium price has fallen out of bed in recent weeks, or both.

Core Lithium was over 10% shorted as of last week, and the table of stocks shorted by 5% or more is dominated by miners of lithium and other exotics.

Also heavily shorted is AI company Weebit Nano ((WBT)), which jumped 14.8% on Friday, following Thursday’s announcement of a deal signed with a Korean chip foundry.

On the downside, Telix Pharmaceutical ((TLX)) fell -10.2% after posting a not so bad September quarter update. Clearly the trade was crowded.

Traders will be wary of the release tomorrow of the RBA minutes but as the meeting pre-dated the Fed pivot, they may be less informative.