ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.980 31.28% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.610 -5.43% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 22.200 29.52% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.160 27.06% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.385 -4.48% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.905 23.13% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 15.450 -4.45% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 21.74% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.120 -4.19% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.810 6.58% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.210 -4.18% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.325 6.56% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.760 -3.83% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.940 6.21% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.220 -3.69% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.700 6.06% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.405 -3.57% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.310 5.08% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.350 -3.55% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.845 4.32% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.995 -3.40% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.440 4.27% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.900 -3.33% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.690 3.87% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.800 -3.31% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.675 3.85% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.460 -3.31% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.250 3.73% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.905 -3.21% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.170 3.73% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.435 3.57% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.000 -3.09% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.800 3.52% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.440 -3.06% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.620 3.51% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.040 -2.86% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.920 3.37% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 3.710 -2.62%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms