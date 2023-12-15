ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.630 17.76% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.115 -11.54%
CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.305 15.09% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.115 -10.44%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.580 14.79% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.400 -10.22%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.530 10.48% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.420 -9.68%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.180 10.28% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.330 -7.04%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.755 9.35% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.975 -6.70%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 6.070 9.17% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 2.950 -6.35%
APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.660 9.09% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.760 -5.48%
ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.270 8.61% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.520 -5.08%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.065 8.33% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.490 -3.86%
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.094 8.05% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.760 -3.80%
LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.700 7.94% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 22.090 -3.62%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.910 6.70% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 32.450 -3.59%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 6.56% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.660 -3.49%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.880 6.09% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.580 -3.46%
RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.440 5.71% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.510 -3.45%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.185 5.71% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.130 -3.42%
MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.840 5.49% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.070 -3.42%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.450 5.45% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.570 -3.38%
OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.450 5.07% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.830 -3.29%

