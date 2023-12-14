ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.250 16.07% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.160 -20.00% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.105 12.90% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.460 -3.37% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 12.340 11.78% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.470 -3.07% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.370 11.30% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.600 -2.99% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.990 10.53% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 14.070 -2.63% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 10.10% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.300 -2.40% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 10.060 9.95% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.600 -1.93% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.800 9.80% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.610 -1.59% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.720 9.21% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.245 -1.58% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.060 9.09% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.420 -1.39% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.920 8.88% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.320 -1.28% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.875 8.70% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 23.400 -1.27% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.790 8.60% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.340 -1.11% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.375 8.27% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 20.580 -0.96% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.260 8.20% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.660 -0.91% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.265 8.16% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.850 -0.77% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 13.180 8.12% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.890 -0.75% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.945 7.46% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.960 -0.52% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.300 7.44% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.310 -0.51% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.040 7.37% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.975 -0.51%

