ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Company Price Change Company Price Change SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.040 35.95% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.125 -13.79% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.140 6.53% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.595 -12.50% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.030 6.05% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 2.800 -9.09% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.545 5.46% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.585 -8.59% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.505 5.21% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 5.00% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.495 -5.38% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 15.700 4.88% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.245 -5.32% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.480 4.35% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.015 -5.14% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.720 3.76% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.220 -4.98% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 25.700 2.80% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.160 -4.53% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.680 2.75% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 20.780 -4.37% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.950 2.58% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.610 -4.24% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 2.56% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.805 2.55% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.640 -3.81% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.810 2.55% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.810 -3.72% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.405 2.53% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.630 -3.55% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 23.840 2.45% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.780 -3.52% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 21.950 2.24% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.055 -3.51% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 25.600 2.15% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.435 -3.33% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.440 2.13% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.885 -3.33%

