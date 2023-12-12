ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-12-23

Daily Market Reports | Dec 12 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.810 8.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.125 -10.71% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.800 7.95% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.680 -9.33% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.285 5.56% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.086 -7.53% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.435 4.82% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.665 -6.20% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.010 4.71% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.355 -5.90% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.950 4.56% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.480 -5.88% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 8.740 4.17% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 14.970 4.03% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.395 -4.82% XRO – XERO LIMITED 108.330 3.79% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.030 -4.59% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.145 3.62% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.740 -4.53% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.145 3.57% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.110 -4.52% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.620 3.33% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 21.730 -4.32% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.745 3.25% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.145 -4.18% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.030 3.06% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.505 -4.14% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 70.000 2.94% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.280 -4.12% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.070 2.88% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.350 -4.11% DXS – DEXUS 7.560 2.86% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 1.980 2.86% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.960 -4.00% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.040 2.70% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.120 -4.00% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.945 2.64% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.240 -4.00%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms