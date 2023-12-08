ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-12-23

Daily Market Reports | Dec 08 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.720 15.20% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.285 -9.52% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.061 12.96% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.560 -5.54% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 6.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.250 6.15% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 14.200 -4.12% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.665 4.72% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.010 -3.81% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 9.160 4.33% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.380 4.15% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.920 -3.63% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.130 4.00% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.665 -3.48% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.395 3.95% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.595 -3.33% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.265 3.92% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.310 -3.32% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.965 3.76% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.475 -2.96% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.240 3.70% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.520 -2.80% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.710 3.63% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.460 -2.74% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.870 3.61% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.630 -2.54% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.950 3.40% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 67.260 -2.41% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.150 3.21% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.590 -2.35% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.097 3.19% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.220 -2.31% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.780 3.16% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.400 -2.29% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.145 3.15% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.300 -2.28% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.070 3.06% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.515 -2.26%

