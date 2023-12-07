ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-12-23

Daily Market Reports | Dec 07 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.525 25.00% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.820 -7.95% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.635 7.63% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.940 -6.00% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.560 7.22% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.255 -5.56% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 25.350 6.69% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.410 6.49% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.650 6.45% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.845 -5.14% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.890 5.95% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.220 -5.01% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.380 5.56% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.425 -4.49% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.580 4.99% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.535 -4.46% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.200 4.73% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.005 -4.29% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 103.620 4.19% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.460 -4.21% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.125 4.17% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.670 -4.01% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.625 4.17% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.090 -3.70% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.380 4.11% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.335 -3.61% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.190 3.93% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.054 -3.57% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.810 3.85% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.770 3.75% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.030 -3.50% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.990 3.74% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 18.140 -3.36% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 8.400 3.70% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 3.45% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.925 -3.27%

