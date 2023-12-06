Australia’s first Cannabis Psychedelic Therapy launches at the Nine Perfect Strangers resort in Byron Bay

PR NewsWire | Dec 06 2023

SYDNEY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cannabis Psychedelics, an Australian company has launched the first Cannabis Psychedelic Therapy at the Nine Perfect Strangers resort in Byron Bay.



Location of Cannabis Psychedelic retreat near Byron Bay, Australia

Psychedelic therapy with mushrooms and MDMA has been legal for around 6 months, with around ONE person gaining access legally in Australia. In a ground-breaking development, and in a new era of mental health treatment legal Cannabis Psychedelic experiences supported by Doctors and Psychotherapists are now available in Australia.

Cannabis Psychedelics is designed to provide holistic healing for individuals suffering from a range of mental health challenges and those simply looking to improve their wellness is now accessible to all Australians holding a valid prescription for medical cannabis.

As part of the launch a FREE cannabis psychedelic experience is being offered in Byron Bay, with all the trimmings.

One of the retreat locations is at The Nine Perfect Strangers that holds a special significance in the world of wellness, having served as the backdrop for the critically acclaimed movie of the same name. Boasting a serene ambiance and world-class facilities, it serves as an idyllic backdrop for individuals seeking profound transformative wellness and healing experiences.

Founded by Paul Benhaim, a pioneer with over three decades of involvement in the cannabis industry, this initiative represents a significant expansion in the field of mental health and alternative therapies. Benhaim, known for establishing the first hemp food company in Australia, has been at the forefront of legal cannabis cultivation since 1999. Now semi-retired in Byron Bay, he extends a warm invitation to individuals seeking profound healing experiences at his retreat home overlooking Byron Bay.

"Psychedelic therapy has shown immense promise in not only alleviating a range of mental health issues, but simply in wellness and biohacking. We are thrilled to be able to offer this legally and responsibly both from my home and at the Nine Perfect Strangers resort," said Paul Benhaim, founder of Cannabis Psychedelics.

The therapy sessions are conducted under the guidance of trained facilitators and, unlike psilocybin and MDMA, do not need to be supervised by licensed psychiatrists. Having a trained facilitator ensure individuals receive the highest standard of care and support throughout their experience.

A key feature of the therapy sessions includes the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as sound therapy including the first of its kind revolutionary vibration sound bed, complemented by advanced light frequency techniques. "These elements are all backed by science and work synergistically to enhance the therapeutic experience and facilitate deeper states of healing and self-discovery." said Benhaim.

Benhaim, with his global cohort of cannabis experts, psychiatrists, psychotherapists and Doctors has also created a 9 month Cannabis Psychedelic Facilitator Training course aimed at therapists, wellness practitioners or budding cannabis specialists looking to use cannabis psychedelics in their own practice.

About Us:

Cannabis Psychedelics is a pioneering initiative dedicated to providing legal and responsible access to psychedelic therapy in Australia. Founded by Paul Benhaim, a trailblazer with a rich history in the cannabis industry, the organization is committed to revolutionizing mental health treatment through holistic healing experiences.

Learn more at www.cannabispsychedelics.com.au

