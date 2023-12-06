ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-12-23

Daily Market Reports | Dec 06 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at

Company Price Change Company Price Change CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.270 17.39% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.600 -10.89% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.700 14.92% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.020 -7.39% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.520 13.01% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.890 -3.26% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.950 11.27% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.094 -3.09% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.645 10.77% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.620 -2.41% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.230 8.50% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.455 -2.02% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 17.250 7.21% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.220 -1.77% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.480 6.86% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.390 -1.35% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.780 6.85% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 60.120 -1.25% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 23.760 6.26% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.875 -1.13% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.310 6.07% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.092 -1.08% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.056 5.66% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.905 -1.04% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.560 5.66% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.000 -0.99% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.860 5.59% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 66.630 -0.85% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.410 5.57% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.850 -0.80% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 5.56% SSR – SSR MINING INC 17.400 -0.80% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.590 5.36% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.990 -0.80% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.390 5.28% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.750 -0.66% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.600 5.26% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.100 -0.64% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.550 5.08% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.040 -0.59%

