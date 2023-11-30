ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-11-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.030 14.87% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.090 -10.43% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 8.120 9.88% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.205 -8.89% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.405 6.58% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 -8.82% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.130 -7.14% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 9.090 4.72% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.325 -6.36% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.810 4.62% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.520 -6.32% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.060 4.57% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.066 -5.71% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.930 4.52% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.550 -5.49% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.080 4.24% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.750 4.17% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 1.895 4.12% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.840 4.07% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.895 -3.76% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.085 3.83% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.580 3.77% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.430 -3.37% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 4.240 3.67% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.625 -3.10% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.190 3.59% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.540 -3.01% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 1.775 3.50% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.975 -2.99% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.800 3.32% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.700 -2.78% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.290 3.13% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.240 -2.70% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.940 3.13% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.430 -2.68%

