Humanforce Announces Strategic Partnership with Pinpoint HRM: Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences for Frontline Workforces

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Humanforce, an Australian-borne global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Pinpoint HRM, leading HR technology project experts in the A/NZ region.



L-r: Clayton Pyne, CEO of Humanforce and Craig Aunger, Managing Director at Pinpoint HRM.

This strategic partnership brings together Humanforce’s HCM solutions with Pinpoint HRM’s HR tech project expertise to deliver an enhanced customer experience for Australian organisations embarking on cloud HCM projects for shift-based and frontline workforces.

Humanforce supports over 650,000 employees across the globe with its full stack HCM suite, comprising of workforce management (WFM), HR, payroll and wellbeing solutions. Pinpoint HRM works with more than 300 customers annually and has successfully delivered over 650 HR technology projects across Australia and New Zealand.

"This significant collaboration marks Humanforce’s first agreement with a well-established advisory and customer success services provider, highlighting our dedication to delivering unparalleled customer experiences and an integrated and composable best-in-one HCM solution," said Clayton Pyne, CEO of Humanforce.

As a partner, Pinpoint will manage business transformation and technology implementations for the Humanforce product suite, ensuring that larger and more complex customers who work with Humanforce have access to world-class HR tech project expertise and outcomes.

Frontline and flexible workforces will be able to build a full stack, integrated HR tech ecosystem with any combination of Humanforce’s WFM, HR, Payroll and Thrive Wellbeing products alongside market-leading talent management solutions from Pinpoint’s partner network including Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) and Oracle HCM Cloud.

"The Pinpoint and Humanforce partnership will help accelerate customer adoption and optimisation of Humanforce, maximising value realisation and enhancing return on investment.", Pyne added.

"Given the demand for the breadth of requirements in organisations wanting to digitally evolve the way frontline and flexible staff are managed, there was a strong business rationale for establishing a Humanforce practice," said Craig Aunger, Managing Director at Pinpoint HRM. "We’re developing a robust in-house team of Humanforce specialists, who will complement our existing capability to deliver highly successful transformation projects. Our focus is to offer customers the right fit options to complete their HR tech stack, including Pinpoint seamlessly delivering and deploying them. Our new Humanforce capability provides us with the ability to appeal to a much broader audience."

"In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, strong partnerships like these are more crucial than ever. We’re excited about what the future holds with Pinpoint HRM by our side, ensuring our customers always have access to the best solution options and project outcomes," concluded Pyne.

About Humanforce

Humanforce provides the market leading, employee-centred, intelligent and compliant HCM suite for frontline and flexible workforces, offering highly configurable, best-in-one WFM, HR and Payroll – without compromise. Our vision is to make work easier and life better by focusing on the employee experience (EX), and the efficiency and optimisation of businesses.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2300-strong customer base and over 650,000 users worldwide. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Customers include Story House Early Learning, Flight Centre, Southern Cross Care, Howard Smith Wharves, Delaware North and more. https://humanforce.com

About Pinpoint HRM

Known as ‘The HR Tech Project Experts’, Pinpoint HRM work with clients locally and globally across the full lifecycle of people technology transformation – from vendor selection and preparation, to go live and well beyond. Since 2004, Pinpoint HRM have delivered more than 650 HR technology projects and are currently working with over 100 customers in supporting and optimising their people tech ecosystem. https://pinpointhrm.com.au/

