ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-11-23

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.390 14.40% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.290 -7.94% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.225 12.50% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.185 -7.50% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.430 10.26% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.200 -6.98% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.110 10.00% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.140 -6.67% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.210 8.54% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.690 8.47% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.045 -5.00% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.345 8.47% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.500 -4.82% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.930 8.14% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.250 -3.85% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 22.200 7.87% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.170 -3.07% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.250 7.76% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.330 -2.63% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.930 6.93% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.030 -2.40% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.770 6.13% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.760 -2.37% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.500 6.01% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.570 -2.18% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.450 5.83% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.820 -2.18% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.920 5.75% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.720 -2.11% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.685 5.64% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.005 -1.95% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.070 5.44% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.755 -1.95% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 60.400 5.43% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 16.780 -1.81% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 5.00% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 18.250 -1.78% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.320 4.92% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.550 -1.66%

